Indore: Fraudulent state cyber cell cheating people in the name of India Bulls nabbed by the Indore police

Fraudulent state cyber cell function in the name of India Bulls was nabbed by the Indore police. The cell used to stand at the crossroads in Indore by putting a canopy of India Bulls and ask for Aadhar card and PAN card to provide easy loans. He kept on changing his location repeatedly and used to get an individual's number updated by opening an account through the Indian Post Payments Bank App from the mobile of the complainant.

Superintendent of Police, State Cyber ​​Cell, Indore, Jitendra Singh said that in the last few days in the same order, immediate disposal of complaints related to financial fraud was directed by Special Director General of Police, Rajendra Kumar and Additional Director General of Police, Milind Kaniskar. Fariyadi Jeevan Patel son of Ramesh Patel of Garipiplia Bichouli Mardana Indore submitted a written application that a sum of Rs 3,000 in his name was debited from his account. He mentioned that earlier he met a person in nearest post office. He took his documents in the name of getting a loan from India Bulls. After the money got debited, Fariyad filed a complaint regarding the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3,000 from his account. On investigation of the complaint, crime number 93/2020 Section 419, 420 Bhadvi and 66 C, 66 D IT Act was registered by State Cyber ​​Cell of Indore, whose investigation was handed over to Inspector Ambareesh Mishra Hamrah PR Rampal, R Vikrant Tiwari. On the basis of an analysis of technical information, the accused Suresh Chandra was arrested after cross checking the suspected mobile number and account details. The accused said that he used to cheat people in the name of giving loans through India Bulls.

He opened an account of Jeevan Patel through the online Indian Post Payment Bank app by taking PAN card, Aadhaar card, and his photo. The accused put his mobile number in that account and applied for a loan of Rs 4,000 / - from Jeevan Patel's PAN card and Aadhaar card in a company called Kisht Loan, in which loan of three thousand rupees was sanctioned by Kisht Company to Jeevan Patel. The accused fraudulently transferred the money online through Paytm Bank through his registered mobile number in that account.

The accused also stated that he had cheated about half a dozen people. The accused was arrested and SIM, mobile, PAN card and Aadhaar Cards were seized and the accused was presented to the court.

Inspectors Ambareesh PR Rampal, Ramprakash Bajpayee, and R Vikrant Tiwari, Ramesh Bheel, Vishal Mahajan, Gajendra Singh Rathou, Vijay Badodkar, Mahavir Parihar and R Chalak Dinesh Saurashtiya had a commendable role in disclosing the said case.