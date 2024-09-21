Indore: Fraudsters Dupe Rental Car Owner Of 7 Cars Worth Rs 1.9 Cr, Two Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday arrested two men for taking cars on the pretext of attaching them in coal mines and selling them to other people after preparing forged documents. So far seven cars including four SUVs worth Rs 1.9 crore have been recovered from them and a search is on for the prime accused, who used to prepare forged documents of the cars.

DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma informed media persons that a case was registered against Pratik Chowdhary, a resident of Itarsi on the complaint of Rohit Yaduwanshi, a resident of Panchwati Colony. Yaduwanshi informed the police that he runs an agency named Go with Car for giving cars on rent. The accused had contacted him and told that he would attach his cars with a coal mine in Chhindwara. He gave rent for a few months and later stopped giving the rent and also switched off his phone.

The complainant came to know that his car was sold by the accused. On his complaint, a case under section 406 of the IPC was registered by the police. Similarly, Chowdhary had also taken cars from Preetam Kushwah and Ayush Agrawal. He had sold some cars to other people using forged documents and he was using two cars.

A team led by Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni was constituted by the officials. The team during its investigation caught Pratik Chowdhary and Jitendra Bhawarkar, a resident of Parasia from two different locations. They allegedly confessed their crime and informed the police that they used to take luxury cars from car rental shops on the pretext of attaching the cars with coal mines in Chhindwara.

The prime accused Raja Daharia, a resident of Parasia in Chhindwara district was on the run in connection with the case. Dharia used to prepare forged documents to provide to car buyers. The accused had sold the cars in Nagpur, Chhindwara and Jabalpur. So far, seven cars including four SUVs were recovered from them and the accused are being questioned further.