Indore: Fraud locksmith arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch team, acting on a tip, arrested Amal Singh, an absconding accused in a case registered at Sanyogitaganj police station under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. According to the police, the accused was on the run since the date of the crime. He had decamped valuables and looted a house under the pretext of repairing locks. The police had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on him.

Battery thief arrested

The police have arrested a man who stole three batteries from as many e-rickshaws in the Prajapat Nagar area. He also stole a battery charger from one of the rickshaws. Cops said that, in the CCTV footage, the accused was seen stealing batteries. Tracking him through CCTV and identifying him, the police chased and arrested him. The police are tracking his criminal records and interrogating him about other crimes and robberies he may have committed.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:13 AM IST