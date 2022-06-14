e-Paper Get App

Indore: Fraud dealership company busted in city; 11 arrested

The prime accused in the case are Indrakumar Tapadia and his wife, Varsha. The Crime Branch has received complaints from Bihar and Gujarat, as well, besides Indore, against the company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Crime Branch raided a house in Lasudiya area where a company, named Forever Sunshine, used to operate. It Has cheated many people from different states on the lure of offering dealership to them.

The police said the company operated from the house. The accused introduced themselves with fake names and also gave fake names of companies, such as Forever Sunshine, Happy Herbs, Supershop Network and Herbal Sunshine.

On police interrogation, the accused said they were B.Com graduates and had been running the company for the past four years. They had cheated many people in that time.

The police said that, during that time period, on the lure of giving dealership to people, the accused had cheated over 1,000 people of Rs 2 crore. The police have seized 40 mobile phones, two laptops and a tablet from the office along with records of the people and other documents.

article-image

