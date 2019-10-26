Indore: Fraud by share advisory firm; Two-day police remand for one accused

Indore: Accused Ankit Patidar and Kamini Soni, who were arrested by the STF team for allegedly duping people in the name of investing their money in the market, were produced before the court from where Kamini was sent to jail and Ankit was sent to police remand for two days.

Two other accused in the case, Sachin Chouhan and Shrey Gandhi are on the run.

Superintendent of Police (STF) Padma Vilochan Shukla said that during questioning, Ankit told that Jeevanlal Maru alias Jai Maru, who is now in jail for fraud in another case and had ‘inspired’ Ankit to start investment firm, had started Premium Capital Research Company in May 2018.

During the same period, Jai Maru got together with some other people and started another company under the same name; Premium Capital Research Company, but this company was not registered with SEBI.

After some time, Maru sold the original company to one Sachin Chouhan for Rs 15 lakh, but he continued his operation with the unregistered company.

One of Maru’s partners, Vinay Thakur of Aerodrome area, had started another office in the company’s name in Vijay Nagar.

STF officials came to know that the employees of the company were given incentive of 5 percent of the total profit if they achieved the target. Accused Kamini had achieved her target when she was paid Rs 186000 by the company.

The accused had taken Rs 1100000 from a woman named Jagriti Modi in October 2018 in the name of investing her money and they had given a postdated cheque to Jagriti to gain her trust. Some other people were also duped by the accused.