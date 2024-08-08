Indore: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Motorcycle In Khudail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit her on Wednesday in Indore.

According to information, the girl named Pallavi was died in the road accident in Khudail, Indore. On Wednesday evening, a speeding motorcycle hit her, causing her to be thrown several feet away. She was rushed to MY Hospital for treatment, where she later died.

According to Khudail police, Pallavi, daughter of Vinod Nishad, was struck by the motorcycle around 6:30 PM near her home. After the bike hit her, she fell on the ground. Her mother, who was walking behind her, found her unconscious and took her to the hospital immediately.

The family said Pallavi was on her way to buy some items from a local shop when the accident occurred.

Her father works for a private company, and she has an older sister. The police have identified the motorcycle rider as a resident of Doodhiya and are taking action in the case.

Authorities are working to gather more information and have assured that appropriate legal actions will be taken. The community is mourning the loss of the young girl, and the family is left in deep sorrow as they cope with this devastating event.