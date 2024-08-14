Indore: Four Suspects Detained For Robbing SAGE University’s Hostel Incharge

Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four suspects have been detained by the police in connection with the robbery with the hostel in charge of SAGE University. Police have also got a clue about one of their friends who was involved in a criminal incident in the Malharganj area also. They are being questioned to know their roles in the crime.

After registering a case, a police team was constituted and the officials started examining the CCTVs of different places. On the basis of a specific tip-off, the police have detained four men from different areas of the city. However, they haven’t confessed their crime till the filing of the report but the police are considering them as prime suspects as their movement was found near the spot.

One of their friends, who is on the run, was allegedly involved in a crime in the Malharganj area as well. Police are searching for him to know his exact role and that of the other suspects in the crime. DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Shyam Shukla, a resident of SAGE University campus was robbed of his gold chain and cash by some men near an underpass on the Bypass Road opposite the university on August 7. Shukla had gone to attend a function of his relative in Pune and was returning from there when his car was stopped by the robbers.

Bank officer robbed, cops direct him to Lasudia PS, now has to lodge complaint with Kshipra PS

A bank officer, who was returning home with his friend and an acquaintance, was allegedly robbed by some youths at knifepoint on the Bypass Road on Sunday night. The complainant sought help from the policemen deployed at a checking point a few meters away from the spot but they sent him to Lasudia police station to lodge a complaint.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that after getting information, the crime scene was investigated and it was found that the spot comes under the Kshipra police station jurisdiction. After that, the police informed the Kshipra police about the same and the complainant was also suggested to lodge a complaint with the Kshipra police station staff.