Indore: Four suicides in last 24 hours

Indore: Four people committed suicide by hanging themselves in the last 24 hours in different parts of the city, police said on Friday.

Dogs guard owner’s body

Wife of a transport businessman committed suicide by hanging herself in the house in Tejaji Nagar on Thursday night and her family discovered her body on Friday morning and rushed the body to a nearby hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

According to police, Palak (30), wife of Dinesh Bedi, a transport businessman living in Shivdham Colony of Limbodi, hanged herself in her room on Thursday night. The family came to know about the incident on Friday morning.

During the entire incident, the two house dogs were constantly present around the body. When the woman's body was placed in the car, the two dogs also climbed into the car. One dog sat with the body of the woman while the other sat next to the driver's seat.

Upon reaching the hospital, the two dogs remained with the body until it was taken inside the hospital.

According to sources, the woman committed suicide due to allegedly extramarital affair of her husband.

Husband gave up life deserted by his wife

In Lasudiya area, a man ended his life after his wife left him and went to stay at her parent’s house, following a dispute. Upset over his wife’s behaviour, he committed suicide.

According to police, 25-year-old Rahul Sahu, a resident of Nipania Kakad in Lasudia police station area was a bus driver in a private school. Rahul married three years ago. A month ago he had a dispute with her wife after which the angry wife left him and went to her parent’s house in Lalitpur. Police also received a suicide note in which he said that he was committing suicide as his wife had left him.

Mentally ill person hangs self

In another case of suicide, a person living in Rustam ki Bagichi area of MIG police station committed suicide by hanging himself in the house. 40-year-old Gopal Khandekar, resident of Rustam ki Bagicha in MIG police station area, hanged himself. Ten years ago he had a love marriage but after some time his wife left him. After that, he was living with his mother. According to information, the mental condition of the deceased was not good.

Depressed minor hanged self

A 17-year-old BSC student who had hanged herself a few days back died undergoing treatment on Friday. Police said that the girl was in depression for a few days due to unknown some reasons and took the extreme step.

Her brother found her hanging in her room after he went there to give her phone, in which a call was coming. Seeing some movement in her body, her family rushed her to a city hospital where she died after undergoing treatment for a few days. Police are investigating the case.