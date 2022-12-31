e-Paper Get App
Indore: Four of same family found positive Two kids among the infected

Indore: Four of same family found positive Two kids among the infected

Covid scare

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
File Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four new Covid cases were reported in the city on Friday. Moreover, the positive rate on Friday increased to 3.67 per cent as 109 samples were tested out of which these four patients were found positive.

According to health department officials, these four patients include a 45-year-old male, a 42-year-old female, and two girls of 12 years and 7 years.

“They all belong to the same family who live in Agrawal Nagar. We are yet to learn about their travel history as they had given samples to a private laboratory after getting symptoms,” health officials said

Meanwhile, district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar said that a team will conduct contact tracing of these patients and their samples will also be sent for genome sequencing.

With this, the number of active cases in the city reached five while one patient was discharged on Friday as well.

Notably, the first cases of Covid reported in the city in March 2020 were also found from a same family in Agrawal Nagar.

