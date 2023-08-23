Indore: Four More Dengue Patients Found, Total Reaches 65 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With continuous fluctuation in weather conditions, there is no relief in sight for city residents from dengue, the deadly vector-borne disease which is spreading its tentacles across the city.

Four people tested positive on Monday with which the total number of patients affected has reached 65, so far, of which, 23 cases have been found in this month.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 65 patients have tested positive, so far, including 29 men and 36 women. As many as four patients are undergoing treatment.

“We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found.

Fortunately, out of four active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.

The officials claimed that all the patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged. Meanwhile, officials also said that cases were found in RR CAT, Khajrana, Kesarbagh, and Vijay Nagar areas.

