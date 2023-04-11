Indore: Four mobile snatchers held, 32 phones worth Rs 2.5 lakh recovered 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police team arrested four mobile snatchers who were roaming in the RRCAT road area on Monday for selling stolen mobile phones. A total 32 mobile phones worth Rs 2.55 lakh have been recovered from them.

Police said that Balram Dabar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar had lodged a complaint at the Rajendra Nagar Police Station in January that two youths riding a bike had snatched his phone while he was talking near a park at around 04.00 pm while going home from the market.

Police received a tip-off on Monday that four youths, accused Suraj, Akash, Rohit and Pankaj were roaming in the RRCAT Road area for selling second-hand mobile phones.

The police team caught the accused and recovered 32 mobile phones worth Rs 2.55 lakhs from their possession.

Police said that the accused are history sheeters, police are extracting their criminal records from various police stations. Police said that during interrogation the accused said that they used to target passers-by who were found talking on mobile. They mainly target women, teens and elderly people. They used to sell these mobile phones at a cheap price in nearby villages and towns in order to satisfy their hobbies.