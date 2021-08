Mhow: The police in the Kishanganj area recovered over 28 mobile phones worth Rs 3.67 lakh from four men on Monday. The cops said that Shubham, Sohail, Sameer and Sareef were arrested with the mobile phones. They were planning to sell the phones, which they had stolen from several places in the city and outside.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:59 AM IST