Indore: Four held with pistols, knives

Indore: Four men were arrested by Hira Nagar police while roaming in Hira Nagar area and weapons, including a country-made pistol and knives, were recovered from their possession late Wednesday.

On the instruction of Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, the city police have started a drive against anti-social elements and the people who indulge in criminal activities.

During night patrolling, a police team from Hira Nagar police station arrested four persons named Ritesh Jadhav of Shyam Nagar, Manoj Chouhan of Hira Nagr, Shubham Jateriya of New Gouri Nagar and one of their accomplice sitting under MR-10 Bridge.

They allegedly confessed to rob the toll plaza manager there. During search, a country-made pistol, three knives, a scooter and a bike were recovered from the accused.

During the police action, one of their accomplices named Rakesh Choudhary of Gayatri Nagar managed to flee from the spot. A search was on for him. The accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of IPC and 25, 27 Arms Act. Some of the accused are criminal.