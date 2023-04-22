 Indore: Four held with brown sugar worth Rs 3.8 lakh
They were searching for customers for the drugs when caught by the crime branch

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths were arrested while trying to supply drugs to someone in the city on Friday. Brown sugar worth Rs 3.8 lakh was recovered from them and they are being questioned to find the source of the drugs.

According to a crime branch officer, they received information that one Shubham and his friends would be at Lavkush Square trying to sell drugs. 

The crime branch reached there and arrested Shubham Rajpur, Vicky Nimje, Rohit Kahar and Himanshu Pareta from there.

During a search, the crime branch team recovered about 38 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 3.8 lakh from them. 

The accused have been booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. 

The role of other people involved in the supply of the drugs is also being investigated by the crime branch.

