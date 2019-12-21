Indore: Four guards to man city’s first model road

Indore: You have seen security guards at houses, apartments, offices, shopping malls but never seen or heard of guards manning any road.

In Indore, you will soon see four security guards manning city’s first model road developed on a stretch between Guitar Square and Saket Nagar.

This road (also called Greater Kailash Hospital Road) has been developed at an outlay of Rs 7 crore. “Many expensive items have been put on both sides of road, so I have demanded deploying security guards alongside the road. Mayor Malini Gaud and municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh approved my demand and provided four security guards,” said BJP corporator Dilip Sharma.

He stated that the road has two bus stops. “We will put advertisement on them and revenue earned from them would be spent to pay for security guards,” he added.

To make the model road beautiful, the guitar square has an attractive stone-studded guitar and fountains have been installed around the guitar. Left turn is made on the guitar tirade. Attractive and expensive plants have been planted on dividers. Sensor enabled liter bins have been put on both side of the road. If filled with garbage, the bins will give a signal that they are full.

Attractive dustbins have also been installed on pavements and small gardens have been developed.

Underground pipeline has been laid to water the plants in pavements and dividers. Here attractive benches have also been put in place for passengers to sit. Apart from this, selfie points have also been made at two places on this road.

Both sides of road have pictures of Rajwada and Krishnapura Chhatri, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. Apart from this, attractive canopies have been put all over the place. It has an attractive lighting. Attractive bicycle tracks have also been constructed along the entire route. Smart poles have also been installed on this route with beautiful lights.

More such roads soon: Mayor Malini Gaud along with Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia and Sharma inspected the road on Saturday evening. She also took a selfie at selfie point on the road. She stated that more such roads would be built in the city. She stated that there would be a Tiffin party on road on December 25. The road would be inaugurated by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 3.