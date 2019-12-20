Indore: Four direct flights to 4 state capitals from today

Indore: The aviation horizon of the city just got broader, with additional flights to four state capitals - New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru - starting from Friday. The passenger load to these destinations always remains high.

GoAir is offering the flights for these cities, which is starting operations in the city after 10 years. The airline is offering fare below Rs 2000 for all these destinations except Kolkata as an introductory offer.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport director informed that we have organised a ceremony for the rolling out the services of GoAir at the airport on Friday. MP Shankar Lalwani will be the chief guest in the event.

Bakul Gala, vice president corporate communication informed that they will operate daily non-stop flights from Indore to Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The direct connectivity to these four cities will give boost trade and allow small and medium enterprises from the city to reach out to newer markets. Indore will be 35th domestic destination and re-entry into MP of GoAir. The airline ensures it lives up to its theme of ‘Fly Smart’.

Discounts to soldiers, senior citizens and students: The airline is offering fare below Rs 2000 to all passengers for 15 days starting from December 20. However, the airline will offer discounts 5%, 10% and 8% in base fare to students, soldiers and senior citizens all through the year.

Total number of flight movement at 88: Sanyal informed that at present there are 80 flight movements daily, with the augmentation of these flights, the total will go to 88. TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) said that the number of flights for New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata will go to 12, 5, 6 and 2 respectively.