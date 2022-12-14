Indore: Four-day Ranjeet Ashtami celebration begins; Collector, mayor perform ‘Dhwaja pujan’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day celebration of Ranjeet Ashtami began with ‘dhwaja pujan’ and dhwajarohan on Tuesday morning at Ranjeet Hanuman temple on Tuesday.

Collector Illayaraja T and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed the dhwaja pujan and also placed the dhwaja over the temple top to mark the commencement of the festival.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said they will also make special arrangements for NRIs coming to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in January.

“We will also install a high mast in the temple premises for the security of the NRIs,” Bhargav said. Collector Illayaraja T said he prayed for the prosperity and welfare of the city.

Meanwhile, chief priest of the temple Pandit Dipesh Vyas said along with the prayers, band performances and bhajans were also organised to mark the day.

He added about 51 volunteers will be deployed for encircling the chariot of lord Hanuman. These volunteers will remain in the same attire and their verification has also been done.

“Only bhajan mandalis will participate in the procession singing religious hymns. Number of puneri dhols will be increased as well. More than 11,000 earthen lamps will be lit within the premises of the temple in the evening of December 14,” he said adding “Celebration of Ranjeet Ashtami this year will be grand where 5,100 women devotees will carry the flag known as Dhwaj Vahinis. This year around 1.25 lakh raksha sutras will be distributed free of cost to the devotees on December 16.

The prabhat pheri (morning procession) will be taken out on December 16 at 5 am.