Indore : Four cases of elderly people  resolved by police panchayat

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The Senior Citizen Police Panchayat resolved four cases of elderly individuals through counselling sessions on Wednesday. During the counselling, the officials received a total of eight cases, of which four were successfully resolved and the others were given additional time for resolution after the counselling.

Case 1 - In Rau police station Jurisdiction, a 76-year-old man faced financial distress as two tenants refused to pay rent or leave, leaving him with a debt of Rs 2 lakh. However, after counselling, a contract was agreed upon, ensuring the full repayment within ten months.

Case2- A 63-year-old woman from the MIG area was left without financial support after her elder son sold her house. However, after counselling, he agreed to provide Rs 5,000 monthly for her maintenance and medical expenses.

Case 3- An elderly couple from Bhanwarkuan area filed a complaint against their daughter-in-law, who caused them distress. The officials called the daughter-in-law, who informed that her husband had remarried and he was pressurising her to stay away from his parents. After thorough discussions, an agreement was reached between both the parties involved.

Case 4- In a significant intervention, the police panchayat addressed the harassment faced by an educational institution chairman from her son, who claimed rights to her property.

Through counselling, they agreed to settle disputes and pledged to return for further discussions. The emotional sight of the son holding his mother's hand moved her to tears. The officials informed that Panchayat operates from the Palasia office and also receives complaints through the Senior Citizen helpline number 7049108493.