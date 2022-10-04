Indore: Four burglars active in posh localities held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Monday, arrested four burglars who used to rob houses located in posh localities of the city. The police also seized three two-wheelers from the accused while they are still looking for the items they robbed.

Cops said that accused Javed, Shaukat, Manish and Golu were arrested. The accused have committed five robberies in such city areas as Tilak Nagar, Vijay Nagar and others. They have robbed valuables worth Rs 8 lakh.

The police said that there were cases registered at several police stations against all the four accused. The cases include vehicle theft, fraud, attempt to murder, loot and other crimes.