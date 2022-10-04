e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Four burglars active in posh localities held

Indore: Four burglars active in posh localities held

The police also seized three two-wheelers from the accused while they are still looking for the items they robbed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Monday, arrested four burglars who used to rob houses located in posh localities of the city. The police also seized three two-wheelers from the accused while they are still looking for the items they robbed.

Cops said that accused Javed, Shaukat, Manish and Golu were arrested. The accused have committed five robberies in such city areas as Tilak Nagar, Vijay Nagar and others. They have robbed valuables worth Rs 8 lakh.

The police said that there were cases registered at several police stations against all the four accused. The cases include vehicle theft, fraud, attempt to murder, loot and other crimes.

Read Also
Indore: Man, sons beat up priest after rituals fail to provide desired results
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2022: Goddess of Ninth Day, Siddhidhatri 

Navratri 2022: Goddess of Ninth Day, Siddhidhatri 

Indore: Starved of blank cards, RTO gets minor relief with 3K of them

Indore: Starved of blank cards, RTO gets minor relief with 3K of them

Indore: India has problems with Chinese Communist Party, not Chinese people, says Ex-diplomat Vishnu...

Indore: India has problems with Chinese Communist Party, not Chinese people, says Ex-diplomat Vishnu...

Indore: DAVV Vice Chancellor orders for revaluation of education technology answer books 

Indore: DAVV Vice Chancellor orders for revaluation of education technology answer books 

Indore: Fire breaks out in public toilet

Indore: Fire breaks out in public toilet