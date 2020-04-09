Indore: Four booked under NSA for thrashing constable

After Taat Patti Bakhal incident in the city where locals threw stones at a health team, four more accused were booked under National Security Act on Wednesday for thrashing a policeman and pelting stones on the team in Chandan Nagar. Police have arrested six accused in connection with the same within few hours of the incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said constable Surendra Ahake and members of Nagar Suraksha Samiti were patrolling the area when some men were found sitting in a parked Tata Magic vehicle in Chandan Nagar area. The team told them to go from there when the accused started misbehaving with them.

The situated escalated when the accused thrashed constable Surendra with a stick and later the group of men pelted stones on the team. The team members had to save themselves by fleeing from the area. The constable informed his senor officials after which a team reached the spot and arrested six people.

Tomar further said that the accused have been identified as Javed, Sallu alias Salman, Imran, Sameer, Nasir and Saddam of Chanduwala Road area of the city. Four accused named Javed, Sallu, Imran and Sameer were booked under NSA. Two of them were sent to Jabalpur jail and two others were sent to Satna jail. Some of the accused have their criminal records.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the strict action will be taken against persons who misbehave with police during their duty in the city.