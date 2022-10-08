Indore: Four booked for molesting woman, putting pressure to change religion

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men were booked for molesting a married woman and forcing her to change her religion in Depalpur area. The accused also thrashed her husband when he tried to intervene. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the Depalpur police station staff, a 28-year-old woman complained that she was on her way home when the accused named Noushad stopped her and held her hand with bad intentions. According to the woman, the accused told her that he loves her and wanted to marry her for which she would have to change her religion. Meanwhile, the woman's husband reached there and intervened in the matter. The accused called three of his friends and together they thrashed the husband with a stick and threatened the couple with dire consequences.

The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.