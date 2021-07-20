Indore: Four bhikshus travelling in car manhandled in Mhow

Indore:

Four bhikshus were manhandled by a crowd on Indore-Pithampur road after they asked for an address from a youth who was passing by.

ASP Aditya Pratap Singh said the youth from whom the bhikshus asked the direction thought that they were trying to kidnap him and he started screaming for him. Hearing his screams, many people came and surrounded the car and started damaging it. They even landed a few blows on the people sitting in the car. One of the bhikshus fled the scene. Police came to the spot and managed to control the situation.