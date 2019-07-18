Indore: Four arrested for planning robbery

Indore: Police nabbed four persons when they were planning a robbery in Choti Gwaltoli area on Wednesday. The police said they received information about four suspected persons who were planning a robbery under Patel Bridge.
Soon police reached the spot and caught them. During checking, the police also recovered a metal object, two screw-drivers, hammer and some other tools.
