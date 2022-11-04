Indore: Foundation stone-laying gets delayed once again

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The laying of the foundation stone of IDA’s Bhanwarkuan and the Khajrana flyovers and work on these two crucial projects was supposed to start on Ganesh Chaturthi, but now it appears people will have to wait for some more time.That deadline has long gone and later it was decided that the inauguration would take place on October 29, but that date too came and went.

Now officials are saying that it will take at least another fortnight before the foundation stone of these two important projects can be laid.The delay might affect the ongoing Metro project as the work schedule of the two agencies might clash in Khajrana, where work for the Metro is going on.The IDA officials said that the pre-construction work of the flyover is in the pipeline – like soil testing etc.

The Bhanwarkuan flyover will cost Rs 47.23-crore and the Khajrana flyover will cost Rs 41 crore.The IDA is also going to construct the Lavkush flyover at the cost of Rs 57 crore. The project's foundation stone was laid on September 2, by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

New TPS proposed for RE-2

The completion of the RE-2 has been held up as six farmers holding 3 hectares of land are unwilling to give their land, so the IDA has launched a new Town Planning Scheme (TPS) - 9A, under which the farmers would be given the same amount of land in another IDA project.

The RE-2 was coming under TPS-9 and so far 1400 metres of the road have been constructed and 300 metres remain to be done, said IDA officials.