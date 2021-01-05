Indore:



​For​​mer Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ​has demanded that provision should be made in the Union budget to provide cheap health and education to the middle class, who pay their taxes honestly.

Mahajan placed his demand before Union​ Finance Minister Nirmala Sit​h​aram​a​n ​in a letter on Tuesday.

Mahajan mentioned that so far we have seen that schemes and provisions are made only for people coming from poor,​ extreme​ly​ poor, weaker, minority, schedule caste and schedule tribe​ section​s​ etc. But while preparing the welfare measures, a​ section of real tax payers ​are ​always left behind ​- the middle class.

​​These are people from lower or middle​-​class professionals like shop keepers, professionals, doctors, advocates, professors and ​those from the service sector. These people are still deprived from the benefits from Aayushman Bharat scheme.



Mahajan suggested that ​a percentage of ​tax paid ​by middle-class ​should be kept aside for them to compensate for expenditure incurred for treatment of serious illness or operation​. Similarly, there should be ​some scheme ​to provide education grant, based on the tax paid.​​