 Indore: Former Lankan PM & Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe Quotes Ramayana, Discussess Shared Heritage
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister and President Ranil Wickremesinghe | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister and President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasised the deep cultural, historical, and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka, drawing attention to the shared elements of their heritage addressing school students in Indore on Friday.

The discussion began with the powerful connection between the two nations as described in the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana. Wickremesinghe highlighted the significance of the Ramayana in both Indian and Sri Lankan cultures, pointing out how the epic not only offers moral lessons but also symbolizes the close bond between the countries.

“The story of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana, though originating in India, holds immense importance in Sri Lanka as well. The island’s cultural landscape is intertwined with the narrative, particularly in regions like Nuwara Eliya and Sri Pada, where events of the epic are said to have occurred,” said Wickremesinghe.

The former leader then moved on to discuss the shared religious heritage, particularly Buddhism, which is a significant cultural and spiritual tie. Wickremesinghe also touched upon the Tamil language, acknowledging its vital role in both Sri Lanka and South India. Wickremesinghe also underscored the importance of sports facilities in schools

Indore wows former PM  

Wickremesinghe expressed his admiration for cleanliness and orderliness of Indore, India’s cleanest city. “Indore truly deserves its title as the cleanest city. The city’s commitment to cleanliness is a model for all of us, and it showcases the importance of community efforts in maintaining a clean and healthy environment,” he praised.

Interaction on global subjects

Wickremesinghe concluded the event with a lively interaction with the students. He answered a range of questions, from his experiences as a political leader to his thoughts on the future of Sri Lanka and India’s role on the global stage.

