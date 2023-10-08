Indore: Former Holkar Science College Principals Feted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The closing ceremony of the two-day national seminar was organised on Saturday at Government Holkar Science College. Vice-chancellor of Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Upendra Dhar and Sunil Somani, vice chancellor, Oriental University, Indore were present as the chief guests.

Principal Suresh T Silawat honoured the former principals of the college by presenting shawls, shreefal and mementoes. They had served as principals between 1984 and 2019. Silawat was also honoured for the development he has brought about in the college.

Silawat congratulated Anamika Jain, HOD of Chemistry, and all the professors of the department for successfully conducting the national seminar.

The poster presentation in the first session was inaugurated by principal Suresh Silawat, MMP Srivastava, chairman and Dinesh Khandelwal, chairman, public participation committee.

Arun Singh, Rajeev Dixit and Mamta Srivastava participated in the judging panel. Around 50 participants presented their research work through posters. ND Pradeep Singh- Professor, IIT Kharagpur delivered his address on “Photo Removal Protecting Group for Release of Bioactive Molecules”. Umesh Kshirsagar - assistant professor, IIT Indore presented his lecture on “Visible Light Assisted Transformation”.

RR CAT scientist- BT Rao delivered his address on the topic “Machine Learning Based Raman Spectroscopy Data Analysis for Identification of Various Mixtures”. In the programme, the special edition of Holkar Spectrum Research General published by the college was released by the honourable guests.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)