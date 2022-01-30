Indore: Former Free Press Editor bereaved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Neha Shinde, wife of former Free Press Editor Deepak Shinde, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday. She was 58. She is survived by her husband and two daughters. Her funeral procession will be taken out from her home at 15, Janki Nagar Extension, at noon on Monday. Her mortal remains will consigned to the flames at the crematorium near Regional Park. The Free Press family mourns the demise and prays for the departed soul.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 11th Bhishma Sahni Smriti Natya Samaroh from February 4

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:35 PM IST