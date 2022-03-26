Indore: Former CM Digvijay Singh, Congress member Prem Chand Guddu convicted in case of voluntarily hurting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The local court on Saturday convicted former chief minister and MP (Rajya Sabha) Digvijay Singh and Congress party member Prem Chand Guddu in a case of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court in its final judgment in a case under Sections 307, 326, and 325/109 under which nine people were accused of attacking the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha activists in an incident in Ujjain in the area under Jivaji Police Station.

However, immediately after the conviction the advocates from the accused side advocate Rahul Sharma, advocate Anup Singh Darbar and advocate Ravindra Pathak applied for benefit of prohibition in which the accused were granted bail.

In the case, the court has acquitted Antar Singh Darbar and the other two. Whereas, the court convicted Digvijay Singh and Premchand Guddu under section 325/109 for one-year imprisonment and a Rs 5k fine. Also, Antarnarayan, Jay Singh Darbar, Aslam Lala, and Dilip Choudhary were convicted under section 325 for one-year imprisonment and a Rs 5k fine.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:04 PM IST