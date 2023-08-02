Indore: Formation Of The Committee Of Kadam Sangathan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The committee of Sant Kadam Sangathan was formed with the aim of organizing schools, taking many ideas and getting down to the ground and serving in the interest of religion and interest of saints.

To be always ready for the protection of Jain saints, to organize for the protection of Jain pilgrimage, to co-operate in Jain saints, to spread the teachings of Jainism widely and to recite .

Acharya Viharsh Sagar Ji Maharaj, Yogi Dharmaveer, Vijayesh Sagar Maharaj organized the foundation of Sant Kadam Sangathan and an executive committee was formed. Acharya i gave auspicious blessings to the newly formed committee, and all the members fulfill the purpose of the organization The committee members are President Piyush Jain, general secretary - Rahul Jain, minister Samarpan Jain,vice president Abhishek Jain.

11-day Shree Haridarshan Shobhayatra and Padyatra Festival begins with Prabhat Pheri

Shri Sanwariya Mitra Mandal Padayatri Sangh and Shri Sanwariya Gau Seva Samiti organized a grand Prabhatferi of Laddu Gopal from Navada Panth located on Dhar Road on Tuesday before the 11-day Shri Haridarshan Padayatra Festival. Devotees of Saawariya as well as devotees from Rajasthan also participated in large numbers in the program. Organizers Kishan Kumawat and Roshan Kumawat said that the Prabhatpheri of Laddu Gopal was started with Maha aarti, where hundreds of devotees participated.

Platforms were also set up by various organizations to welcome Prabhatferi at various places. Prabhat Pheri had band-music, DJ, horse-carts as well as palki was decorated with a flower which was the main attraction of all the devotees on the way. Second grand procession and padyatra will be taken out on August 28.

After the 21-day Prabhatpheri of Laddu Gopal, on August 28, a grand procession of Saawariya Seth will be taken out from Bada Ganapati temple at 8 am. The devotees will reach the court of Sawariyaji on 6th September by traveling for 11 days, turning into a procession. Where a bhajan evening will be organized at 8 pm on the eve of Janmashtami festival on 7th September and on 8th September at 5.15 am Maha Aarti will be performed by offering Chhappan Bhog to Sawariyaji.

Special cover on world-famous doll art of Jhabua

Preeti Agarwal, postmaster general, Indore region, released a special cover on the "world famous doll art" of Jhabua at Philately Bureau,GPO under the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. A wide variety of dolls are made by many local artists of Jhabua. With the special cover released today, all such artists of the district and their art will get national/international recognition, as their art will also be available on the e-commerce portal. On this occasion, senior superintendent Post Office Indore Dinesh Dongre, superintendent Post Office Ratlam Rajkumar Shivhare, assistant director (II) R.K. Praveen Srivastava and other officers were also present.

