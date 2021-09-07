Indore: ‘Forest Mud Hill Run’ on September 19

Indore: Bringing adventure, joy, thrill, nature and health together, a ‘Forest Mud Hill Run’ has been organised in Indore on Sunday (September 19). The World of Fitness, Nehru Youth Centre Organisation and Academy of Indore Marathoners have jointly organised the run.

Promoting the Prime Minister’s ‘Fit India Movement’, fitness freak and Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari will be heading the ‘Forest Mud Hill Run’.

As shared, more than 100 participants from Indore, Pithampur, Betma and Dhar have already registered themselves for this exciting run.

‘Adventure challenge’

"The run is an adventure challenge that aims at promoting fitness. So, we’ll start with challenges like obstacles in mud. The participants will also have to cross a brook. Then begins the real ride testing endurance, smartness and survival skill of the participant in the forest run. The top runners will receive surprise gifts. You can relive your childhood, get a natural facial and truly enjoy your day while getting fit. Only those who have been vaccinated can register and participate in the run. Registrations are being done online and one must provide a vaccination certificate for this. This is being done to ensure the safety of all the participants and avoid a possible chance of Covid-19 spread," said Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari.

ALSO READ Indore: Fitness enthusiasts participate in forest mud hill run

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:09 PM IST