Indore: Forest Mud Hill Run Celebrating Fitness & Fun

Sixth annual Forest Mud Hill Run in Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of participants gathered at Krishnapura Pond in Betma, Indore, for the sixth annual Forest Mud Hill Run, organized by fitness advocate and Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari.

The event held under the banner of The World of Fitness, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, promoting fitness awareness across the city.

The run was not a competition but a celebration of childhood joy, encouraging participants to reconnect with nature and enjoy the earthy scent of the mud.

Awarded by the World Book of Records, the event featured a variety of activities, including mud adventures, river crossings, Zumba sessions, and more, all designed to engage participants of all ages.

FP Photo

The event kicked off with an inauguration by businessman and fitness guide Neeraj Yagnik, with marathon coach and cyclist Vijay Sohni serving as a special guest. Participants included students, educational institutions, and various adventure and social groups, creating a vibrant community atmosphere.

Obstacles throughout the course were designed by a fitness enthusiast Vijay Yadav.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Maheshwari described the run as a journey through nature, with paths shaped by the landscape itself. “The experience of running through mud, feeling water at your feet, and engaging in fun tasks evokes nostalgic childhood memories,” she said. Participants enjoyed the lush surroundings, celebrated camaraderie, and embraced the spirit of adventure in a truly unique setting.