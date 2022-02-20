Indore: Forest dept urges people to protect these shy creatures

Indore:

More than 895,000 pangolins were smuggled between 2000 and 2019 worldwide. A majority of such trades are centred in Madhya Pradesh, specifically Indore.

The estimation was made by a wildlife trade monitoring network named Traffic.

On World Pangolin Day, Indore forest department issued a notice to raise awareness about Pangolins on Saturday. The department urged people to protect the shy natured pangolins that are often poached and hunted for their scales.

A Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) report shows that an estimated 206.4 tons of pangolin scales were confiscated through 52 seizures between 2016 and 2019.

Pangolins are one of the most trafficked mammals in the world. As we celebrate World Pangolin Day for raising awareness on their importance and plight, it’s high time for introspection of our state’s protection cover for animals and control measures for illegal trade.

Pangolin scales made up of keratin, the same material that makes human hair and nails, are used by the Chinese for medicinal purposes. “They believe pangolin scales have medicinal benefits and that it will cure many diseases, including cancer. But researchers have proven that it is nothing but a myth,” a forest official said.

The pangolin has been under the highest protection since 2016 when 181 nations, including China, signed an international treaty – the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES). It sounded like a lifeline for the pangolin, but the global trading of the mammal did not stop.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:32 AM IST