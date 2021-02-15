Indore: Forest dept teams take 16 into custody for possessing skin of protected wild animals

She added that in the said case, investigation is going on and after the remand of all the accused in the Special Tiger Strike Force Court, Jabalpur, inquiry report exposed the accused and their illegal trade.

Among accused arrested, two are from Katni; two are from Jabalpur; four are from Umaria; and eight are residents of Didaari.

“These body parts including skin and scales wild animals were sold to the people who believed in magic spells, magic spells,” Titare said.

She added that the leopard was been hunted with the use of electric wire.

State Tiger Strike Force appealed to the public to get rid of various superstitions and help in controlling illegal wildlife trade in the state and country. Pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world. There are eight species of pangolins. They're listed by the IUCN as critically endangered.