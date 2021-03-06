Indore: Forest department to conduct the first-ever bird survey at Ralamandal Sanctuary

Indore: The forest department will conduct the first-ever bird survey at Ralamandal Sanctuary this Sunday. The first bird survey will be conducted at the sanctuary starting from 6 am to 10 am.

“We have made five teams with five to six bird watchers in each, who will be surveying the birds in the sanctuary on Sunday,” Akanksha Khatekar, forest ranger, said. She added that since the sanctuary is not too large, the survey will complete in a day.

“Compiling the data will take some days,” Khatekar said. She added that as of now, 23 species of birds are known in the sanctuary.

“Bird surveys are providing much-required know-how about the avifauna of the region so that necessary conservation actions can be implemented,” Shrikhant Kalamkar, who is among the bird watchers, said. He added that data collection is essential.

“Documentation part is most essential, as we can see documentations from birdman of India Dr Salim Ali,” Kalamkar said.

“Madhya Pradesh is a stronghold of many critically endangered species of vultures, the endangered Lesser Florican, Black-bellied Tern, Forest Owlet and other vulnerable species like the Indian Skimmer, Sarus Crane etc. Effective conservation planning can only be done based on a sound knowledge of the species, sites, and habitats that need protection,” Kalamkar said. He added that despite birds being one of the most widely distributed living organisms, there are still substantial gaps in our knowledge of their distribution, abundance, and seasonality.