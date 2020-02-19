Indore: Forest department arrested for a person in connection with killing leopard

Sonkatch: Forest department team on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the killing of a female leopard in Sonkatch sub-division.

Sub-divisional officer (forest) AK Shrivastava informed that forest team arrested one Devnarayan, son of Raisingh and produced him before court. Team also detained two suspects and are interrogating them and soon department is going to disclose the names of others who are involved in the killing.

Forest department on Saturday late night recovered a carcass of an adult female leopard from Talod village situated Daulatpur forest range in Sonkatch sub-division.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that big cat was strangled to death after it got trapped in a motorcycle clutch wire tied between two trees in the dense forest.

Following the killing of the animal, department teams launched a massive search operation in nearby villages. During search, team recovered a motorcycle clutch wire and animal hair from one Devnarayan’s place at Talod village. During interrogation, he confessed that trap was laid by him to kill the animal.

Based on his confession, case has been registered against him and produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class. Devnarayan also informed team about involvement of two others including Mangilal and Krupal Singh. Police immediately detained them. Team are interrogating them anticipating more information about the killing of one more leopard in Kannod forest region in the past.

A forest officer on condition of anonymity claimed that there are large numbers of boars, rabbits and other small animals found in the dense forest of Kannod and its adjoining forest region and people use same technique to trap the animals. Villagers earn good amount selling animal flesh in the black market.

Officer added that this is not the first time when a big cat was found dead here in Sonkatch sub-division forest region. Before this, three leopards were found dead in the past and now it needs to be investigated thoroughly.