​Indore: Foreign liquor worth Rs 80K seized from house, 2 held​

Indore​​

The ​S​tate ​e​xcise ​d​epartment raided a house and recovered ​foreign liquor worth Rs 80​,​000 from there late on Friday. Two persons were arrested from ​the spot.​

On the instruction of ​a​ssistant ​e​xcise ​c​ommissioner Raj Narayan Soni, Kachhi Mohalla ​c​ircle in charge sub​-​inspector Meera Singh, constable Badri Singh Jamra, Vijay Surya, Mukesh Rawat and Suresh Chongad raided a house in Abhinandan Nagar under Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction and recovered 72 litres of ​foreign liquor from there​ and arrested Rajkumar Rajput and Neeraj Pal. They were booked under the relevant section of the Excise act and were produced before the court from where they were sent to jail in judicial custody.