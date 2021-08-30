Indore: For students of other states and boards, MPBSE extends the date of submitting Class X marksheets

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) extended the date of submitting the marks list for Class X for students of other states and other boards, thus giving them a last chance. Now, the students will be able to give their marks list till August 31. Only after this, their stalled Class XII results will be released.

Divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “The board had earlier given time to the students till August 7 to upload the marksheets online. But still, many schools have students who have obtained their Class X examination marks from any other board or state.” He added that, in such cases, their marks lists have not been uploaded. Due to this, the results of such students had been withheld.

“Such students were constantly being asked to contact the board and release their results. Therefore, now, in view of the interest of the students, the board has given them the last opportunity to submit the certified marksheet of Class X to the divisional office by August 31,” Sonwani said.

All the schools or principals and students in their division can contact the officer of the division to get the marks entered and the documents submitted. No student’s documents will be accepted after August 31. Their examination will be marked as cancelled by the board.

On the other hand, the board has directed all its divisional officers to complete the verification of marks in all such cases by September 2, so that the results can be declared as soon as possible.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:19 PM IST