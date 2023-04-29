Indore: For second time in decade temperature fails to touch 40 degree C in April

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans continued to witness overcast weather conditions for the second consecutive day on Saturday making it one of the coldest days in April and the temperature dropped by nine degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.

Moreover, due to continuous overcast conditions and long spells of rain and strong winds the highest temperature in April did not cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark for the second time in the last 10 years. The last time when the temperature failed to cross 40 degrees mark was in 2020.

Officials of the regional meteorological department said that the conditions would remain the same at least for a week and the Indore region would continue to witness the spell of rainfall as another western disturbance will hit the northwest Himalayas on May 1.

Meanwhile, the cloud cover meant that the citizens could barely see the sun throughout the day, and it also kept the night cool by pulling the night temperature four degrees Celsius below the normal.

The spell of light rains and thunderstorms will continue for next few days and the temperature will remain below the normal temperature. The frequent change in wind patterns is affecting the city’s weather and has left the citizens confused whether to take out raincoats or sweaters.

“The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and its neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from above cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area to south Chhattisgarh across northern parts of Karnataka and Telangana in lower tropospheric levels,” weatherman said adding “A fresh and active western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of May 1.”

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius below normal.