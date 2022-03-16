Indore: For kids aged 12-14 years, it’s a week’s wait till Rang Panchami for vaccination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If your ward is of age between 12 and 14 years and you are planning to get your ward vaccinated against Covid-19 on March 16, then you have to wait for a week at least as there will be no vaccination drive for children of this age group in Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday.

According to district health officials, there will be no vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 14 years from March 16. “Registration of children will start only after the necessary changes are made to the CoWin portal. Training of staff will also be conducted over the next few days to ensure a smooth vaccination drive for children till March 22,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that a national-level training of officials and staff would be conducted on March 16 and training of the other staff would continue, especially for registration of patients and to prepare a safe environment for vaccinating children.

“Continuous training sessions will be organised till March 22 and the vaccination sessions will be prepared after that. Sessions will be organised in schools due to which we’re coordinating with the school education department, as well,” Dr Gupta added.

Precautionary dose for all 60+ Wednesday onwards

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said that vaccinating all people above 60 years with the precautionary dose will start on Wednesday and it will continue with the ongoing vaccination drive for the people

Vaccination in city at a glance

Category Target Achieved Percent

Healthcare worker (first dose) 47,700 47,578 100

Healthcare worker (second dose) 47,578 47,246 100

Frontline worker (first dose) 59,444 59,708 100

Frontline worker (second dose) 59,708 59,464 100

18 to 44 years (first dose) 1,801,732 2,092,188 111

18 to 44 years (second dose) 2,092,188 1,938,986 93

45-59 (first dose) 652,483 650,554 100

45-59 (second dose) 650,554 620,155 95

60+ (first dose) 353,343 356,568 101

60+ (second dose) 356,568 339,160 95

Precautionary Dose

Healthcare Workers 24,418

Frontline Workers 28,185

60+ years 45,890

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:30 AM IST