Indore: For first time, MPPSC seeks employment registration for state service

Indore: For the first time, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has made it mandatory for government job aspirants to have registration with Employment Exchange office.

“It is compulsory for candidates to have valid registration with Employment Exchange of Madhya Pradesh for applying for state service examination-2019,” said a notification issued by MPPSC for SSE-2019 on Thursday.

Through SSE-2019, MPPSC is going to fill 330 vacant posts lying vacant in various government departments.

The preliminary examination is going to be held on January 12. The candidates have been told to submit the application in online mode from November 20 to December 9.

While the application window is lesser than a month, the condition of registration with Employment Exchange office has taken candidates aback.

Old generation is well aware of Employment Exchange but new generation has no clue what it is about.

“It’s time to knuckle down as exam date is out but MPPSC wants us to stand in long queues to get registered with Employment Exchange office. For the first time, I heard that any such office even exit,” said Amit Mishra, a candidate.

Most of the people are aware that the Employment Exchange office running in Palsikar Colony has been closed years ago. Similar situation is there in almost every district in the state where the offices of the old employment exchange office have been closed.

It is believed that the government has implemented this new rule to revive the employment exchange office which has become insignificant in the past and collect data of educated unemployed.

Earlier in 2017, this condition was implemented at the time of Vyapam's appointments but it was later abolished due to the web portal crashing. Now, the same condition has been imposed for state service examination.

Registrations within minutes: Assistant District Employment Officer Pawan Goyal said that any candidate who wants to register their employment exchange will be able to get their registration done online in few minutes through their android mobile phones or computer.

For registration, the candidates will have to visit State Employment Office website www.mprojgar.gov.in.

“The candidate who is registered on the website has to create his own login account and fill an application in it online,” he added.

With the eligibility and other sought fulfillment, only Aadhar card number copy has to be entered as a document. There will also be no need to put a copy of any other document.

No fees will have to be paid for registration. “For any kind of guidance, the Employment Office of Indore District operating in the District Trade and Industry Center at Pologround can be contacted,” Goyal said.

Confusion over EWS quota: The state government has implemented reservation for candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) also from this year’s SSE. As many as 19 posts out of 330 advertised have been reserved for EWS candidates. As per government’s decision 10 per cent reservation was to be given to EWS candidates but many eligible candidates could not understand why merely 19 posts were reserved as 10 per cent makes 33 posts.

When contacted, MPPSC secretary Renu Pant said that she is not the appropriate person to tell about EWS quota posts. “The government provided posts with reservation and we accordingly implemented it. Only government can clear the air on the issue, if there is any,” she added.