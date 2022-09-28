Indore: For DAVV, NTA is No Trust Agency

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

“Will share result data in two to three days.”

This promise by National Testing Agency (NTA) to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has been repeated multiple times in last 14 days but has not been honoured so far.

The inexplicable delay in sharing the CUET (UG) result data has derailed the counselling for admission in professional undergraduate courses offered by the university teaching departments and has put students at the receiving end.

Trusting NTA officials, the DAVV had planned registration from September 25 and counselling from October 7. But since CUET (UG) results were announced on September 15, the only thing DAVV teachers have been getting from the NTA officials are false promises repeated every other day.

Many a times, DAVV officials contacted NTA officials but they got only excuses.

“This time, I spoke to a senior official who has assured me of sharing result data by Saturday at any cost,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission cell coordinator at DAVV.

Ahuja said that the university won’t be able to conduct counselling scheduled from October 7 due to delay in sharing of result data by the testing agency.

“If this time NTA keeps it promise then we will be able to start counselling tentatively from October 12 or 13. We want to complete admission process before Dhanteras which is on October 23,” he said.

After the result data reach DAVV, teachers would have to make a merit list which will take minimum three days. After that, the university will have to open online registration window at least for seven days.

Any further delay in the result data sharing could lead to DAVV counselling starting after Diwali as many students won’t show up for counselling due to festivities.

BOX// Students feeling the pinch

Students, who wanted to take admission in DAVV, are feeling the pinch of the delay caused by NTA in sharing results data. Most of these students have already taken admission in colleges. They have already paid first instalment of fees thinking that they will cancel their admission in college and take admission in DAVV. “My college is seeking the remaining amount of fees before Diwali. The same demand is from other students as well,” said a student wishing anonymity.

BOX// Opting for CUET costs DAVV dear

Opting for maiden CUET has cost DAVV dear. While it has lost the brilliant lot to the colleges, the delay in conducting CUET and delivery of results has wasted four months of academic year 2022-23.

When DAVV used to hold entrance exam, it would start session from July 1. But this year, the session won’t start for professional course students before November 1.