Indore: Food security officer, inspector attached to ADM office



Indore: After exposing the case of potato wafers manufacturing factory, which was engaged in making chips from rotten potatoes, the district

administration has attached the food security officer and Inspector to ADM

office.

The district administration has taken over the already demolished the factory. On the other hand, the collector has also expressed displeasure over

the working of the Food Safety Department for ignoring such subjects

which are playing with the health of the public. In a major action

taken on Friday, the Collector Manish Singh has attached Food Safety

Officer Manish Swami and Drug Inspector Rajesh Jinwal to the office of

Additional District Magistrate. The collector was continuously

receiving complaints against these two officers. All field work has

also been taken away from them. Collector Singh has

instructed Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar to organize a training

session for all potato chips making units in the district.

It may be noted that a few day ago order of suspension of Swami

was released owing to serving cold meal to Chief Minister Shiv Raj

Singh Chouhan during his city visit. But due to the generosity of

CM he was reinstated.