Indore: Food safety officers start collecting samples

Indore: Food safety officers of the city have started collecting samples from Sarafa’s street food market as an initial food audit for the tag of ‘Clean Street Food Hub’.

Sarafa food market would be the second street food hub in the city after Chhappan Dukan to get the tag, if everything goes well.

According to chief food safety officer Manish Swami, “Samples of water have been collected from Sarafa street food market on Thursday and we will collect the samples of raw material used and food products as well in next couple of days.”

He said that after the report of the samples, a national audit team will visit the city in the first week of December for inspection.

“If everything goes well, Sarafa will get the certificate of clean street food hub by the end of the year,” he added.

“The street food market in Sarafa will become the second clean street food hub in the city and would be one of the few across the nation to get FSSAI’s approval. It will ensure the sale of hygienic food and will also add another feather to MP’s food capital,” Swami said.

Food safety officers had organised training of shopkeepers and informed them about the rules and regulations of FSSAI regarding hygiene and food quality, which are mandatory to get the tag.

All the people working at food joints at Sarafa will wear the same dress while the food made in the shops will be prepared with RO water only.

Vijay Nagar Chowpaty too in queue: Along with Sarafa, city food safety officers are also trying to make Vijay Nagar Chowpaty a clean street food hub. Officials have applied for the same and if everything goes right then Indore will become the only city in the country to have three clean street food hubs.