Indore: Following death of two patients, family members create ruckus at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital

Indore: The deaths of two patients triggered family members who created ruckus at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital on Wednesday. The family members alleged medical negligence in the treatment of patients and also demanded action against the doctors.

Moreover, one of the patients’ kin said that the patient wasn’t Covid-19 positive but was admitted due to leg pain and he passed away within 24 hours in the hospital.

Meanwhile, hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur denied having any information about ruckus and said the patients were critical and doctors tried their best to save them.

Similarly, incharge Dr Sanjay Awasiya rubbished the claims and said that one of the deceased was Covid positive while the other was suspected Covid patient.