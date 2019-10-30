Indore: Follow radiation safety guidelines; CMHO, civil surgeons told

Indore: Directorate of Health has sent a reminder to all the chief medical and health officers and civil surgeons to inspect the radiation department of all the government and private institutes to ensure radiation safety of patients and radiographers.

In the reminder letter, the health director has asked the officials to ensure implementation of Atomic Energy (Radiation Protection) Rules, 2004, and Radiation Protection Act, 1962.

“It has been seen that rules and guidelines of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) are not followed in government and private institutions. It has already been directed that these rules need to be followed in radiology department of district hospitals, community and primary health centres,” the director mentioned in the letter.

The health officials have been directed to get all the radiology units in their jurisdiction registered with AERB at the earliest.

“There is provision of fine of Rs 2 lakh and jail term of up to five years on not following the rules. All the officials are directed to get the registrations done and to revert to directorate about the same,” the letter stated. It was the sixth letter sent by the department along with four other letters of AERB.

“We inspect the radiology departments at the time of their establishment. We do not inspect the centres regularly,” chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said and added that the department sends such letters every year. “I have not received any letter but we will take action as per directions,” he said.

Most centres ignore norms, risking patients’ life: IARP member

According to member of Indian Association of Radiation Protection Shivkant Vajpai , most centres in the city do not follow norms and thus risk lives of patients.

“The norms include regular updating radiation badge, lead lining, lead apron, mobile barrier, keeping minimum 18 meter square space in X-ray room, thyroid protective shield in dental x-ray and others,” he said.

Vajpai also added that radiation badges should be provided to trainees as they remain exposed to radiation most of the time.