Indore: Foggy morning greets New Year

Indore: Citizens woke up to a foggy morning on the New Year day with visibility remaining below 800 metres. Cold winds continued to sweep the city as the day temperature remained four degrees below normal.

Most people were surprised with the change in weather as fog engulfed city. The weather cleared after 8 am though the day remained cloudy.

According to regional meteorological department, city recorded maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below the normal. Cold winds pulled down the night temperature. It was 11.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal.

“The intense cold is due to cold winds blowing from north and light rain received in northern parts of the state. Due to low pressure area, the moisture from north is coming to state,” a department official said.

The department officials said cold winds are blowing from north since Tuesday night. “Chances of foggy conditions are likely for next couple of days. Humidity level will also be high. City would also witness dew on Thursday morning,” department official added.

Weather in January: The climatic feature of Indore is more or less similar to December. Sky is generally clear with light surface winds blowing from north or north-east. The normal minimum temperature is 10.0°C. The mean daily maximum temperature is between 26°C and 28°C. Days are warmer. Westerly or northwesterly winds blow in afternoon. The monthly total rainfall is 6.5 mm. There have been occasions when substantial rainfall was recorded.