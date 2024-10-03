Indore: Fog Disrupts Air Travel, Over 10 Morning Flights Delayed At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the second day, the city’s Devi Ahiliyabai Holkar Airport remained engulfed in fog in the morning hours. It resulted in a delay of over 10 morning flights by about 2 hours. On the other hand, a flight going from New Delhi to Surat also landed here this morning due to the fog in Surat.

According to the information received from the airport, the dense fog covered the airport this morning as well, where usually the visibility remains up to 6 kilometres in the morning, but today it decreased to 100 meters.

Officials said that the first flight in the morning comes from Hyderabad at 6.25 am, but today due to fog it landed here at 7.25 am. Similarly, two flights coming from Delhi, one each from Ahmadabad and Mumbai also arrived one to one and a half hours late than the scheduled time.

Due to the delay in the incoming flights, the outgoing flights were also delayed and the passengers had to face trouble. If the officials are to be believed, the effect of the disrupted schedule in the morning will remain till night.

Officials informed that IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2272 departs from Delhi at 6.20 am and reaches Surat at 8 am. The flight departed from Delhi on time, but there was dense fog when it reached Surat airport. On this, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower suggested the pilot not to land.

While circling in the air for some time, the pilot found that the fuel in the plane was also about to end. In such a situation, the pilot immediately decided to divert the plane toward the city airport. After getting permission from ATC the flight landed here at 8.32 am. There were 135 passengers in the plane.

After reaching Indore, the plane was refuelled and waited for the weather to clear in Surat. The flight departed at 9.31 am after the weather in Surat got clear.