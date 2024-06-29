 Indore: Flyover On Bypass Likely To Be Completed By July 2025
With the construction of this bridge, the people of about 20 colonies and 10 villages of Jhalaria area will get direct benefit. Also, more than 60,000 citizens travelling on this highway will also be benefited. The area will be free from jam of school buses and other vehicles

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 07:57 AM IST
article-image
Minister Tulsiram Silawat inspects the under-construction flyover on Bypass at Jhalria on Friday. On this occasion Sumit Banjal, superintending engineer of NHAI were also present |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the first flyover of its kind in the country, with six junction lanes and 3 layers being built in Jhalaria in front of Best Price on the Bypass is likely to be completed in July next year. About Rs 80 cr. is being spent on the construction of this bridge. 

This was informed to Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat who inspected the flyover on Friday. 

With the construction of this bridge, the people of about 20 colonies and 10 villages of Jhalaria area will get direct benefit. Also, more than 60,000 citizens travelling on this highway will also be benefited. The area will be free from jam of school buses and other vehicles. 

During his visit, Minister Silawat enquired about the progress of bridge construction from National Highway's superintending engineer Sumesh Banjal. It was told that the work of bridge construction is going on at a fast pace. The bridge construction work will be completed in July next year. Quality of the construction of the flyover also being taken care of. Silawat said that the bridge is a symbol of the double-engine government.

He said that a network of roads is being laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Development has got a new momentum. He directed to organize a joint meeting of the officials of the concerned departments to remove the minor problems coming in the bridge construction and for mutual coordination. Silawat also said that such arrangements should be made so that no passenger or driver faces any problem during the construction of the bridge and during the rains.

