Indore: Fluctuating COVID cases give hiccups to officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Number of daily positive cases in the city had dropped to zero seven times in the last few days but the frequent fluctuation in cases is giving hiccups to the administration which is afraid of the inception of the third wave of COVID-19.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also directed the administration to remain alert during festivities while district collector Manish Singh also expressed concern over increasing cases and asked people to take the second dose of vaccine at the earliest.

As many as 42 positive patients were found in the last 10 days and highest cases in a day, in this period, were found on October 25 i.e. nine when the CM raised concern.

Similarly, eight cases were found positive on October 28 which dropped to zero on October 18. However, it again increased to eight on October 25 and dropped to 1 on October 29.

Witnessing the fluctuation in cases, city experts have raised alarm for increasing cases and said that the condition may turn worse if people do not follow protocol.

“Decrease in the number of cases doesn’t mean that we have got rid of the deadly disease. It is an alert for the citizens to remain vigil and to follow the norms to prevent the disease like they were doing for many months,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that with the decreasing cases, people have stopped wearing masks, using sanitizers, and following social distancing.

Three people gave wrong addresses

Out of eight patients found positive on Saturday, two of the patients don’t belong to Indore while three of them had given wrong addresses and their phone numbers were also switched off. One of the patients had left for Assam for his duty while a father-daughter duo was sent to Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:08 PM IST